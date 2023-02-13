APC, DDK win men’s and women’s singles titles in badminton c’ship

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: Sajjal Sarkar of Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Tumngam Bagra of DDK Itanagar won the men’s and the women’s singles titles, respectively, in the two-day badminton championship which concluded at the Dorjee Khandu Indoor Badminton Stadium here on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Prasar Bharati Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar, with technical support from the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

The men’s singles final saw Sarkar defeating his own team’s Tani Diru 21-17, 13-21, 22-23 to take the gold, while Bagra defeated her doubles partner Jumter Riba 21-7, 21-10 to take home the women’s singles crown.

The mixed doubles final was more of a battle within APC as the pair of Diru and Agam Dui got the better of Sarkar and Phil Yania 21-16, 21-17.

The women’s doubles final saw DDK’s Bagra and Riba register an easy 21-12, 21-8 win against APC’s Dui and Yania.

The men’s doubles final witnessed a strong encounter between APC’s Diru and Damien Lepcha and DDK’s H Open Singh and Goi Gara.

Though APC managed to win the first set 21-15, the DDK players made a strong comeback and won the match 12-21, 14-21, and took home the gold.

DDK’s Tumngam Bagra was adjudged the ‘best female shuttler’ of the tournament, while APC’s Sajjal Sarkar won the title of ‘super smasher’.

DDK’s 58-year-old shuttler Anwar Rizwi won the ‘senior most player’ award.

Basar MLA Gokar Basar gave away the prizes to the winners.

The legislator in his address congratulated the media fraternity, especially the organisers, for promoting badminton, and called upon all to “take out time for sports as well, apart from other day-to-day tasks.”

“Staying healthy is equally important in today’s date, and sports are the best medium to remain fit and healthy,” Basar said.

Among others, DDK Deputy Director (Engineering) SP Kanchan, Assistant Directors A Nimje, L Gururajan and S Tatwadi, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President Amar Sangno and General Secretary Sonam Jelly witnessed the finals.

ASBA COC secretary Penya Bagra and David Ngomle were the tournament director and chief referee, respectively.