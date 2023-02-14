Central team inspects Bichom dam area

BOMDILA, 13 Feb: A team of central government officials, led by PMO Deputy Secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal, visited West Kameng district on Monday to inspect the Bichom dam area for infrastructure planning and developing a tourist circuit in and around the dam under the Pradham Mantri Gati Shakti master plan.

The team also visited Bichom and Yayung villages, and later held a meeting with the district’s officials “in order to identify the potential and infrastructural gaps of various departments such as tourism, health, PWD for road connectivity, electricity, etc, so as to include the same in the master plan for PM Gati Shakti,” the West Kameng DIPRO informed in a release.

In the evening, the team had a meeting with representatives of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to discuss “various projects for

comprehensive schemes for strengthening of transmission and distribution and NERSS, etc,” the DIPRO said, adding that the team also had a meeting with “Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited on Northeast gas grid and CGD projects.”