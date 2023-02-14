SEGC approves Rs 2.65 cr person-days under MGNREGA for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The State Employment Guarantee Council (SEGC) on Monday approved Rs 2.65 crore person-days for the 2023-24 financial year under the MGNREGA for Arunachal Pradesh.

The approval was accorded during a meeting of the SEGC chaired by RD Minister Bamang Felix and attended by Labour & Employment Secretary Ajay Kr Bisht, RD Director Kego Jilen, PR Director Tamune Miso, ZPCs, and other council members.

During the discussion, the minister expressed concern over “lesser man-days generated under MGNREGA,” and asked the officials concerned to strengthen its performance.

Stating that “employment for the beneficiaries under MGNREGA is a constitutional right enacted through the Act of Parliament,” Felix said that “every officer concerned should ensure achieving the set target.”

Challenges in ensuring employment under the MGNREGA, shortage of technical staffers, and on-time disbursement of wages were also discussed.