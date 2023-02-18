India now aid giver, lauded for relief operations worldwide: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, 17 Feb: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said India has now emerged as an aid giver that rushes to help nations in need and its efforts in disaster relief operations have been lauded worldwide.

“The new India is now extending help to others. India’s stature and capabilities have changed. This is the face of transforming India, the face of an empowered India,” Thakur said after releasing a book ‘Operation Ganga’ authored by senior IAS officer Tarun Pithode, on the relief operations mounted to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, after war broke out in Ukraine last year.

Thakur said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi says this is not an era of war, the world pays attention.

“Today, the world looks at India as a land of opportunities, whether it be the International Solar Alliance or our Mission LiFE,” he said.

In the time of crisis, India has extended help everywhere, be it Nepal, Afghanistan or Sri Lanka, Thakur said.

The minister said during the Ukraine war, India rescued more than 21,000 students, including some from 18 neighbouring countries.

“Operation Ganga was challenging. Evacuating thousands of students from the war zone amid firing, raining missiles and blasts, was mission impossible. But Prime Minister Modi ensured it was a success,” Thakur said.

Pithode, the Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, has written the story of ‘Operation Ganga’ following extensive discussions with officials and journalists involved in the evacuation efforts, besides interactions with the students who were rescued from the war zone. (PTI)