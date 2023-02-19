LEDP & MEDP training progs held

DIYUN, 18 Feb: Ninety members of SHGs participated in a ‘Livelihood & enterprise development programme (LEDP) for promotion of sewing machine operators’, while 30 members of SHGs benefitted from

a ‘Micro enterprise development programme (MEDP)’ on bakery products’, both of which concluded here in Changlang district on Saturday.

Sponsored by the NABARD, the programmes were conducted by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) and the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), respectively.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy informed the participants about the “off-farm producer organisation” scheme of the NABARD, and said that “it is a formal rural entity formed by artisans, weavers, craftsmen, etc, to promote rural enterprises, generate local employment, design innovation and development, processing, brand-building, creation of storage and logistics, infrastructure, aggregation, mechanisation, development of technology, etc, to bring in sustainable and inclusive development through collectivisation and formalisation.”

CCRMS DPD Nanju Simai Tikhak said that the MEDP was conducted to “enhance the production by maintaining the quality and demand of various products like bread, bun, patties, puffs, cookies, various kinds of cakes, etc.”

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad explained the objective of the LEDP, and said that “the training will enable rural women to improve their skills in producing designable clothes and garments.”

“Skill development will empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” he added.

Gaon Burah Singpho emphasised on “production of finished products with market linkage, keeping competitive prices,” and advised the SHG members to frame a business model and start production on a small scale.

Certificates were distributed to the participants during the valedictory function on Saturday.