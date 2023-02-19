Oli Jerang awarded Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: Oli Jerang of Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, 2021.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, the apex body in the field of performing arts, run under the ministry of culture, conferred the national award to Jerang for her valuable contribution in the field of folk music and dance of Arunachal.

She received the award from MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjum Ram Meghwal on the occasion of the ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav-2022-23’ in New Delhi on 15 February.

Jerang, a master’s degree holder in performing arts, practices Sattriya dance. She is also working to promote the folkdances of the ethnic tribes of Arunachal.

Hailing from Rayang village in East Siang district, the 28-year-old Jerang had earlier participated in the National Festival of Indian Classical Dances in Guwahati in 2019, when she was honoured with the ‘Nartan Surabhi Sanman’ for performing Sattriya dances.

She had also participated in a number of national-level cultural events organised by Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zonal Cultural Centre, and other cultural organisations recognised by the culture ministry.

The Jering Matkir Society and well-wishers felicitated Jerang for winning the award and wished her every success in the field of her choosing.