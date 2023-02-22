Awareness prog on water & energy conservation

JOLLANG, 21 Feb: The zoology department of Himalayan University (HU) here, in association with the Zoological Survey of India’s (ZSI) Arunachal Pradesh regional centre, organised an awareness programme on the topic ‘Creatives on water and energy conservation’ recently.

Addressing the research scholars from the ZSI, along with HoDs, professors and students of various departments of the university who attended the programme, HU vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Sharma spoke about the importance of conserving water, while ZSI scientist Dr Ilona Kharkongor dwelt on “creative ideas on water conservation in daily activities at home,” and scientist Dr Temjenmongla spoke about how one can conserve energy by changing one’s habits.

Scientist Dr SD Gurumayum shared ideas on conserving the rivers of the state, and warned about “the destruction of floral and faunal habitats.”

Zoology HoD Dr Feroz Ahmad Shergojri described how to implement water-saving ideas in daily life, and stressed on the need to conserve the environment and its resources.