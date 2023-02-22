Make Arunachal peaceful, progressive: Guv

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik on Monday urged the people of the state to “walk the talk to make Arunachal Pradesh a peaceful and progressive state.”

Addressing the 37th Statehood Day function at IG Park here, in the presence of President of India Droupadi Murmu, the governor said that the state government is focused on creating job opportunities for the youths, improving the standard of living, maintaining law and order, protecting the environment, and ensuring security in the state’s border areas.

“Arunachal Pradesh has come a long way from being the remote NEFA at the time of independence to becoming a full-fledged state in 1987, and since then the state has progressed in leaps and bounds,” he said, adding that the state is receiving “unflinching support of the union government for development and prosperity.”

Stating that connectivity in the border areas has been “ramped up,” he said that “the airstrips in Mechukha, Tuting and Vijaynagar will become operational, while the proposal for three more ALGs, in Dirang, Anini and Upper Subansiri districts, will improve the communication and logistics of far-flung border areas and largely benefit the livelihood of the population in the border areas, as well as sustenance of our defence forces deployed ahead.”

“With the increasing importance towards development of border areas in the last seven to eight years, around 1,200 kms of roads have been built, along with ancillary facilities like repair and maintenance of foot suspension bridges, resultantly uplifting the socioeconomic life of the people and ensuring reverse migration from border villages like Huri and Taksing,” Parnaik said.

He added that, “in resonance with the Centre’s vibrant villages programme, we have identified five vibrant villages along the border areas, which are being developed with a view to attract and inspire locals to inhabit border areas by organising fairs, local festivals, tourist activities, and development of livelihood.”

The governor released an animation film of indigenous folk stories and a coffee table book titled Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh. He presented the book’s first copy to the president. (DIPR)