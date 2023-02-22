Participation of women must increase in all state assemblies: Murmu

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the participation of women must increase in all state assemblies, including that of Arunachal Pradesh, for inclusive development of the country.

Addressing a special session of the assembly here, she asserted that Arunachal plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country, and that the “sun of development” is shining over the state.

“For overall and inclusive development of our country, there should be more participation of women in every field of work. Participation of women must increase in all the state assemblies, including that of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as in other institutions of people’s representation,” she said.

Murmu asserted that Arunachal is an important part of India and a major stakeholder in the Act East policy.

“The Northeast was for long deprived of economic development due to lack of road, railway and air connectivity. But the Centre is giving top priority to connectivity and development of the region.

“The sun of development is shining over Arunachal Pradesh. With its rich natural resources and quality human resources, the state has full potential to become an attractive investment destination and a hub of trade and business,” she said.

The president called upon the legislators to put concerted efforts in preserving the unique cultures and traditions of the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse cultures and traditions, has a special place in the country. Efforts should be made to preserve those,” Murmu said.

“In today’s era, environmental pollution and climate change are critical issues. We have to quickly find solutions to these concerns. These matters become more important for a geographically sensitive state like Arunachal Pradesh. I am happy to note that the policymakers of this state have taken care of this issue by showing commitment to climate change through the Pakke Declaration,” she said.

The declaration envisages a multi-sectoral approach for low emission and climate resilient development in the state.

Murmu expressed hope that other states would also adopt the model to tackle the climate change issue.

Recalling the contributions of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in creating the DoNER ministry for the development of the Northeastern states, the president said that “his dream for a developed Northeast has been made a reality with the sanction of various projects by the present government at the Centre.”

Referring to the state assembly’s decision to go paperless through the e-vidhan initiative, the president said that “such an innovation should be a role model for other states to emulate.”

She also commended the assembly secretariat for opening a library which would help the younger generation in research.

Lauding the ‘Know Your Assembly’ initiative, under which students are invited to the state assembly to acquaint them with the functioning of the legislature, she said that the young generation must take advantage of such facilities and contribute to the progress of the country.

Noting that a vibrant system of self-governance and grassroots democracy existed in Arunachal Pradesh for centuries, she said that the people of the state have actively participated in modern democratic process, as well, which reflects their political consciousness and faith in democracy. (PTI)