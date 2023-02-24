Army’s AACC event concludes

PASIGHAT, 23 Feb: The Spearhead division of the Indian Army, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, celebrated the closing ceremony of the Army Adventure Challenge Cup (AACC) 2022-23 event at the Rayang military station auditorium here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The AACC had started on 14 February from Yingkiong (Upper Siang) and concluded here on 19 February.

Thirteen teams, including from the army, the ITBP and the coastguard, participated in the event, which involved 15 kms of cycling, 10 kms of running, and 19 kms of white water rafting down the Siang river.

For the first time, rock climbing was introduced, and the event thereby became a quadrathlon from a triathlon.

The eastern command emerged the champion, while the western command was adjudged the runner-up.

Addressing the closing ceremony on Thursday, Likabali-based 56 Infantry Division GOC, Maj Gen VK Purohit advised the gathering, which included schoolchildren, to focus on fitness and sportsmanship. (DIPRO)