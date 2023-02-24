Pasighat to be connected by electric trains, says Assam MP

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

DHEMAJI, 23 Feb: Lok Sabha member from Lakhimpur, Assam, Pradan Baruah, said that the central government is planning to connect Pasighat in East Siang district with mainland India by electric trains and inland water transportation.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that “the union budget is aimed to boost link surface communication in the Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh and parts of north Assam.”

The Northeast Frontier Railway has already completed the compensation process for the 25-km-long Murkongselek-Pasighat (extended) broad gauge (BG) rail route, and demarcation and land development activities are underway.

Baruah said that “steps have been taken for electrification to run the electric trains along Rangia-Pasighat BG railway, while North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Silapathar stations in bordering north Assam will be upgraded to world-class stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.”

He further informed that the inland water transport ministry is planning to develop a new inland water route connecting Pasighat with Bogibeel (Dibrugarh) for the convenience of the people travelling and ferrying food and essential commodities on the rivers.

Referring to the union budget, the MP exuded hope that the budget would help the poor people of the region through providing infrastructure facelift, besides creating self-employment avenues.