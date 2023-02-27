Scenography workshop underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 26 Feb: A four-day workshop titled ‘Scenography: Relationship between visual arts & performance and Hindustani classical music (vocal)’, being organised by the fine arts & music department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), began here on Saturday.

“The workshop is being organised for artists and students exploring the art world who are looking for a creative atmosphere in visual arts and music that is accessible, inclusive, and encouraging,” the university informed in a release, adding that “this workshop will provide a range of analyses of Indian and world arts spaces and the relationship between painting and space design.”

“The workshop on Indian classical raga will provide a thorough understanding of Indian ragas, as well as the fundamental terms used in the various forms of Indian classical music,” it said.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who inaugurated the workshop, congratulated the department for conducting the programme, and encouraged the students and faculty members to conduct such workshops regularly.

Fine arts resource person Prof Sanchanan Ghosh – associate professor in the painting department of Shantiniketan (WB)-based Viswa Bharati University – delivered a speech on “scenography and the connection between space and design,” the release said.

Resource person for Hindustani music, Dr Ranjani Ramachadran – assistant professor in the Viswa Bharati University’s Hindustani music department – introduced her lineage and Hindustani classical music, and presented a short performance, with Subhanedu Manna and T Bandyopadhyay on tabla and harmonium, respectively.

Among others, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Social Science Dean Prof Sarit Kr Chaudhari, and fine arts & music coordinator Prof Simon John attended the inaugural programme, the release said.