Unying Aran festival celebration begins

BOLENG, 26 Feb: Celebration of Unying Aran, the new year festival of the Adi community, got underway here in Siang district on Saturday with traditional pomp and gaiety.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who attended the inaugural festivity, commended the celebration committee “for initiating this kind of festival to revive the age-old tradition and its practices, which need to be passed on from generation to generation.”

“Fairs and festivals are the heart, soul and identity of any tribal society, and it is essential to be rooted to our culture and tradition,” he added.

Sonowal was accompanied by Assam Tourism Development Committee Chairman Rituparna Baruah, and Dibrugarh University Registrar Paramananda Sonowal.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong and Talem Taboh, and former ministers

Tamiyo Taga and Tahung Tatak attended the inaugural day’s programme.

Earlier, the dignitaries were received by the host of the event, Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing. (DIPRO)