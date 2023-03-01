Meeting on spl vaccination campaign

ZIRO, 28 Feb: The Lower Subansiri district task force for immunisation convened a ‘special vaccination campaign meeting’ at the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here on Tuesday.

The vaccination campaign in the district will be carried out from 6-20 March. During the campaign, vaccination will be administered to children aged between 0 and 2 years who had missed or dropped out from vaccination, and to pregnant women.

Also, vaccination will be administered to children aged between 9 months and 5 years who had missed the measles rubella vaccination. Routine vaccination will be administered to children aged between 10 and 16 years.

Among others, DC Bamin Nime, DFWO Dr Sinpor Rigia, ICDS DD Dani Yami, EAC (Development) Tage Tatung, GTGH MS Dr Koj Jarbo, and DPMNHM Ziro Nani Nado attended the meeting. (DIPRO)