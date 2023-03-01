NSCN (IM) insurgent apprehended

KHONSA, 28 Feb: Security forces apprehended a hardcore NSCN (IM) insurgent during a counter-insurgency operation in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The insurgent was apprehended by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Tirap police after they received input regarding likely infiltration of a militant in the vicinity of Noglo village.

“Based on the input, the Assam Rifles troops with Tirap police launched an operation in the border village. During the search of the area, a hardcore militant with a weapon was apprehended by the joint team, when the militant was trying to flee,” AR sources said.

The apprehended insurgent has been identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey, of Noglo village in Tirap district.

It is learnt that the militant infiltrated into the district from Myanmar with the intent of carrying out extortion and other subversive activities in the villages along the Indo-Myanmar border.

“He was also said to be involved in threatening locals and village leaders in Noglo and Laju circle of Tirap district, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area,” the AR said. (DIPRO)