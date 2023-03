A Mori Tapu team from Mori village in Siang district, and members of the One Step Foundation from Hija village in Lower Subansiri district presented the famous Tapu war dance of the Adi tribe and the Pakhu-Etu folk dance of the Apatani tribe, respectively, during the ongoing Taj Mahotsava at Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Handicraft and handloom creations of Arunachal were also displayed during the event. – Mamung Danyi