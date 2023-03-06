Congress wiped out in three NE states

The BJP comfortably won another term in Tripura. It will form a government in Nagaland with its partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. In Meghalaya, the BJP got a call from the National People’s Party to prevent a hung house and will be part of the government. The BJP’s success, especially in the Christian dominated states of Nagaland and Meghalaya, is being hailed as a major victory. A hardcore Hindutva party winning in the Christian states definitely is an achievement.

The hateful anti-minority campaign unleashed by the Sangh Parivar has created a sense of fear across the country. In this context, the BJP’s victory works well for its image. However, NE states have a history of always voting for the party in power at the Centre. Due to resource crunch, the majority of NE states are totally dependent on central funds and therefore always try to maintain close relations with whichever party rules at Delhi. But still BJP’s victory cannot be brushed aside. The Congress party, once a dominant force in the region, has been completely wiped out. The party failed to perform, and with the general election just a year away, this has come as a rude shock to them. The Bharat Jodo Yatra definitely has made a positive impact, but the Congress still has a long way to go to match the BJP’s election winning machine. A Herculean task awaits them.