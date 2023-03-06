‘Yuva vimarsh’ prog held

PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: More than 200 students from various colleges and schools, besides teachers and intellectuals, participated in a ‘yuva vimarsh’ interaction programme at the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district on Saturday.

During the programme, which was conducted by the Ignited Youth Forum, under the aegis of the Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti, East Siang, the participants discussed the topics ‘Successful life’ and ‘Self-reliant Arunachal’.

Leparada SP Pem Thungdok and retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao were the resource persons. (DIPRO)