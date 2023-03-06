Memorial volleyball tourney organised

PALOVE, 5 Mar: The second edition of the Aan Anya Tok Memorial District level Volleyball Tournament was organised here in Pakke-Kessang district on Sunday to commemorate the second death anniversary of Aan Shalo Tok, a Vaishnavite and respected community leader.

The tournament began with a morning prayer, followed by opening remarks by local MLA Biyuram Wahge, who emphasised the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness and building a healthy community.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana encouraged the players, and announced that, next year, “an official scout will be placed in the next edition of the tournament to identify local talents and provide them with opportunities to excel in their sport.”

The tournament saw an impressive display of sportsmanship and teamwork by all participating teams.

Likha Sporting Club emerged the winner of the tournament after beating Agum Team Upper Bazaar Line in the final match. Shangtam Ajin took the third place.

Among others, ZPMs Sunil Nabam and Naya Tana witnessed the tournament.