4 houses reduced to ashes

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: A massive fire broke out near the RK Mission Hospital here at around 10:30 am on Thursday.

While no casualties were reported, the fire reduced four houses to ashes, and partially damaged two others.

Local MLA Techi Kaso visited the spot, where Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Sachin Rana informed that the ICR district administration “has processed the immediate relief as per the policy of state government, and the same will be credited to the accounts of the house owners through PFMS mode.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire service OC informed that “fire tenders were immediately deployed and the fire was able to be controlled from further spreading.” (With DIPRO input)