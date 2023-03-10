State’s tourism team takes part in ITBB

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: A team of officials of the state’s tourism department, led by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and MLA Laisam Simai, participated in the three-day annual ITB Berlin (ITBB) event, which concluded on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the union tourism ministry, the Arunachal Tourism team took part in the ITBB in order to display the state’s tourism products in the ‘Incredible India’ pavilion.

The team promoted the state’s diverse tourism experiences and products to international travellers and tourism industry stakeholders.

Numerous travellers and adventure enthusiasts enquired about the state’s tribal culture, wildlife and fauna, and the entry requirements.

The state’s tourism department is anticipating a rise in the number of foreign tourists in the coming days, due to the growing interest of international travellers for Arunachal and the high number of enquiries received at the ‘Arunachal Tourism’ stall.

A large number of representatives from hotels and tourism boards, besides tour operators, system suppliers, airlines, and vehicle rental firms from around the world took part in the trade show.

The ITBB is held annually at Messe Berlin in March.