NSCN member surrenders

KHONSA, 9 Mar: An active member of the NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi group surrendered before the Tirap district administration, police and security forces here on Thursday.

The surrendered operative has been identified as Jangwang Tangjang [21], of Borduria village in Tirap district.

The surrender came against the backdrop of persistent and continuous efforts by the special forces of the 36th battalion of the CRPF, the 6 Assam Rifles and the Tirap police to curb insurgency and bring back the misguided youths to the mainstream. (DIPRO)