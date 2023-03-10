Poppy fields destroyed

HAWAI, 9 Mar: A joint team of the Anjaw district administration, the police and the tax & excise department destroyed approximately 43 acres of poppy cultivation in various locations of the district on Thursday.

“The villagers were cooperative and the team faced no resistance. Earlier, such drives used to face fierce resistance that resulted in serious law and order problems in the district. The villagers are gradually realising the catastrophic effects of opium in the long run,” Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi stated in a release.

He attributed the success of the drive to sustained efforts of the district police, the district administration, the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi, the All Mishmi Students’ Union, senior citizens, and others.

The SP, along with Hayuliang ADC Sotaillum Bellai, sensitized the villagers to the ill-effects of opium in the long run. They also apprised the villagers of the legal consequences under the NDPS Act, and sought their cooperation in the fight against the drug menace in the district.