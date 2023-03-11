Sagalee connected to power grid: DCM

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday informed the assembly that “Sagalee (Papum Pare) is connected to the grid supply at 11 kv voltage level.”

He said this during question hour, in response to a query raised by leader of opposition Nabam Tuki, who asked whether the government would provide sufficient fund “for replacement of electric poles and other electric material in CFY 2023-’24.”

“Sagalee sometimes faces irregular power supply as a result of interruption due to technical and non-technical issues like felling of trees and bamboos, and insulator puncture on the lengthy 11 kv transmission line between Yupia and Sagalee,” the DCM said.

He added that “the state government is funding the maintenance of the T&D system, and will provide fund for special maintenance of dilapidated T&D under RDSS and comprehensive scheme.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix informed the assembly that “there is already 100 police stations notified across the state, out of which 21 are especially for women police stations, in which seven police stations are functional and the remaining will be functional soon, as and when they fulfil the laid down criteria of availability of land free of cost and adequate funds.”

“Khonsa is one of the notified police stations, but due to lack of infrastructure and unavailability of building, it is not yet functional,” the minister informed while answering a question from Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wangling Lowangdong regarding the status of women police stations to be established in Khonsa.

Responding to a query from MLA Tarin Dakpe regarding establishment of an AIIMS-like institute in the state and upgrading the health institution in Pasighat (East Siang), Health Minister Alo Libang said that “the government has a plan to set up an AIIMS-like institute in the state, with special reference to Pasighat.”

“The proposal will be initiated after the upgrading of the BPGH in Pasighat to a 300-bedded hospital,” the minister added. (DIPR)