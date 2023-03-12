DCM reviews progress of NHPC’s SLHEP

GERUKAMUKH, 11 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday visited various sites of the NHPC’s 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) and took stock of the progress of the ongoing construction activities.

SLHEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta briefed the DCM and his team on the progress of the project construction activities. Representatives of major contractors engaged in the project also briefed them on “the quantum of the construction activities.”

Later, in a review meeting with the NHPC’s senior officials, the SLHEP head of project presented a brief on the status of the project works.

Commending the project team and the progress achieved so far, the DCM appealed to everyone to “put their best efforts in completing this prestigious project on time as this project will certainly boost the socioeconomic and infrastructural development of the region.”

The DCM also discussed other projects allocated to the NHPC in the Subansiri basin, namely, the Subansiri Middle HEP (Kamle) and the Subansiri Upper HEP, and assured to provide all support and cooperation with regard to the projects.

Mein was accompanied by his adviser Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki and Rode Bui, and Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht.