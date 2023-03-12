Nugong Banggo Kebang slams PWD for opening bridge before completion

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Mar: The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) has slammed the state PWD for opening the Nugong bridge over the Siang river at Kongsing in Siang district for public use before its completion and technical load testing.

Members of the NBK recently inspected the suspension bridge to take stock of its condition. They inspected the bolts and found that the nuts were loose. “The cables are also under tension and require massive anchorage at both ends,” they said.

The team said that the bridge is posing a great risk to commuters as it may collapse at any time.

NBK general secretary Tanyong Taloh told this correspondent over telephone that the PWD authority has opened the bridge for commuters before its completion and technical load testing, “which is causing grave concern among local villagers.”

He said that the people of the eight villages who use the bridge are in apprehension that the bridge may collapse at any time, or trigger a major problem.

Taloh and other local people have alleged that there are a number of “technical shortfalls” in the construction of the bridge, and raised questions over its capacity, reliability, and durability.

Later, the NBK members met the higher-ups of the state PWD and pressed them to rectify the faults.

They further demanded that the PWD authority ensure early completion of the “wind anchor block” of the bridge to strengthen its stability and protect it from outside forces “like storm-winds and earthquakes.”

The bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in December last year, before it was completed and tested.

The 224-mtr-long motorable steel suspension bridge connects eight villages of the Nugong Banggo area located on the left side of the Siang river with Siang district headquarters Boleng.

The villages are Sissen, Pangi, Komsing, Komsing-Kumku, Mopit, Beging, Riew, and Jhorsing.