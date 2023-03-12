Oyster mushroom production project launched

JAIRAMPUR, 11 Mar: Twenty-five progressive farmers are participating in a project on oyster mushroom production, which got underway here in Changlang district on Saturday.

The project is sponsored by the NABARD and is being implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Jairampur KVK.

“Under this project, the farmers will be supported in setting up 10 mushroom production units at different locations, which will act as demonstration models for replications,” the NABARD informed in a release.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy explained the health benefits of mushrooms, and said that “mushrooms are considered a substitute for meat, and

its nutritional value is comparable to several vegetables.”

He also highlighted the developmental interventions of the NABARD in farm and off-farm sectors for the uplift of the state’s rural people.

KVK scientist Nyajum Riso, ArSRLM BMM Rani Linggi and BLCCT president Chandan Prasad apprised the farmers of the NABARD’s farm sector promotion fund for oyster mushroom production, which is aimed at enabling rural farmers to improve their skills in oyster mushroom production.

Kits comprising mushroom spawn (seeds), measuring tapes, sprayer, thermometers and hygrometers, knives, polythene bags, bulbs and wires, plastic sheets, weighing machines, and stationery items were distributed among the farmers for establishing 10 mushroom units.