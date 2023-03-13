2nd leg of budget session from Monday; govt says priority to pass finance bill

NEW DELHI, 12 Mar: The second leg of the budget session will commence on Monday with the government asserting that its priority is to pass the finance bill and the opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP’s political rivals and allegations against the Adani Group.

The opposition parties will meet on Monday morning to evolve their strategy in both Houses of Parliament after protests by them on the Hindenburg-Adani issue overshadowed most of the first half of the budget session.

Congress leader K Suresh maintained that his party would continue to demand answers from the government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue as it has been keeping a studied silence. The principal opposition party has been pressing for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe.

The opposition parties are also likely to vociferously raise the issue of recent raids by the CBI and the ED against opposition leaders, some of whom were questioned and even arrested in various cases. They have accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target leaders of the BJP’s rival parties.

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjunram Meghwal told PTI on Sunday that the top-most priority for the government is the passage of the financial bill.

He said that discussions will be held on demands for grants of ministries including railways, panchayati raj, tourism, culture and health. Speaker Om Birla will later apply the guillotine, after which all the outstanding demands for grants, whether discussed or not, will be put to vote and passed.

“Then we will get the finance bill passed. After that, we’ll look into the demands of the opposition. The first responsibility of the government is to get the finance bill passed. Then we will hold discussions on issues the opposition’s demands,” he said.

The session, which began on 31 January, is likely to conclude on 6 April. The Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess, which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the union budget for different ministries. (PTI)