‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ yatra aims at mobilizing public support ahead of 2024 general elections: Cong leader

Jammu, 12 Mar: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday said the party’s ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ yatra is aimed at mobilising public support with an eye on next year’s general elections.

Wani, along with Congress working president Raman Bhalla, led the yatra through the Makhanpur Gujran Panchayat and highlighted issues of public concern such as property tax, inflation and unemployment.

“Hath se Hath Jodo yatra is aimed at reaching out to people in the hinterlands ahead of the 2024 general elections…it will strengthen the Congress’ prospects and act as an extension of the Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded in Srinagar,” Wani said.

“The aim of the campaign is to apprise the people of the hatred which is seen in society and the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. We have presented certain facts before the public on inflation, joblessness and downgrading and bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories,” he said.

Bhalla said the campaign has received an overwhelming response like the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The Congress plays a constructive role and makes strenuous efforts to ensure justice for the people and bring the country back on the path of prosperity and development,” he added. (PTI)

“Under this campaign, by reaching six lakh villages, 2.50 lakh gram panchayats and 10 lakh polling booths, the message of Rahul Gandhi and the chargesheet of the failures of the Modi government would be delivered to every household,” Bhalla said. (PTI)