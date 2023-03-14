Meeting on preparing ABSBSAP held

DAPORIJO, 13 Mar: Stakeholders such as ZPMs, GPMs, biodiversity management committee chairpersons, officers of the line departments, staffers of the forest department, SHG members and representatives of schools attended a district-level consultation meeting for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan (ABSBSAP), organised here in Upper Subansiri district on 13 March.

It was part of a series of district-level consultations which began at Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro on 10 March.

The meeting here was convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB), with support from WWF-India.

The stakeholders took active part in the meeting and offered inputs and valuable suggestions.

“The workshop highlighted the need for conserving nature through establishing community conserved areas, protecting river stretches, creating rearing for mithuns to stop damage to agriculture and bamboo areas, livelihood augmentation through value addition of local produce, and waste management of rivers and garbage,” the APBB informed in a release.