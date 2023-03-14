World Wildlife Day celebrated at JNC

PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: The zoology department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district, in collaboration with the college’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC), celebrated the World Wildlife Day with a weeklong programme from 3 March onwards.

As part of the celebration, the department organised talks, and drawing and painting competitions for college-level science students on the topic ‘Wild fauna of Arunachal Pradesh’.

Daniel Nangkar, Okenma Taggu and Kangkipa Boko won the first, second and third prize, respectively, in the competition.

Prizes to the winners and certificates of participation were distributed on the concluding day on Monday.

Thirty-one students participated in the competitions.

IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda distributed the prizes.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh commended all the participating students and the zoology department “for coming up with the noble idea.”

Assistant Prof K Taro highlighted the importance of observing World Wildlife Week, while the zoology department’s senior most faculty member, Dr KK Jha, delivered the keynote address.

Zoology HoD Dr K Kadu also spoke.