NCPCR organises state-level sensitisation workshop

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), organised a state-level ‘sensitisation, orientation-cum-consultation workshop on the POCSO tracking portal, out-of-school portal, the Ghar portal and Masi app’ at the Art of Living ashram in Jully village near here on 17 March.

The chief minister’s adviser, Tai Tagak, who attended the workshop, highlighted the importance of educating children, so that they become assets to the society. He spoke also about the importance of value-based education for children during their learning years.

The NCPCR’s legal division consultant Anuj Saluja highlighted the development and usage of the portals in various fields.

APSCPCR Chairperson (i/c) Niri Chongrowju spoke about the rights of children, and the need to protect them.

APSCPCR Member Secretary Marina Siram also spoke.

The NCPCR’s IT in-charge made a presentation on the digital portals developed by the commission to ensure timely, efficient and seamless monitoring and tracking of various data related to violation and deprivation of children’s rights.

APSCPCR members Ngurang Achung and Jumtum Minga, and representatives of the Oju Welfare Association’s CCI, Naharlagun-based Missionary of Charity, Childline Itanagar, CWCs and DCPUs, besides DDSEs from various districts attended the workshop.