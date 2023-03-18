Pisa Yagu wins 6 medals in Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling event

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Pisa Yagu of Arunachal Pradesh won four silver and two bronze medals in the just concluded Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling event (south zone) in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Participating in the sub-junior category, Yagu won the silver medals in the sub-junior 4-km scratch race, individual pursuit, Keirin race and sprint race. She won the fourth silver medal in the junior girls’ Keirin race.

She bagged the bronze medals in the junior girls’ individual pursuit and the sub-junior girls’ sprints race, informed the Arunachal Cycling Association.