Several shops gutted in major fire in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, 19 Mar: Several shops were gutted as a major fire broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The fire in the Hauriapet area of Gossaigaon broke out around 4 am, they said.

About 12-15 shops were reduced to ashes, but no one was injured in the blaze, they added. The fire caused damage worth Rs 1 crore before it was brought under control, police said.

“It appears that the fire might have started from an electric short circuit, but we can ascertain the actual reason only after a thorough investigation,” a police officer said. (PTI)