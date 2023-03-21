NGT halts construction activities in Namsai’s forest areas

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Kolkata (WB)-based eastern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has halted all construction activities in the Manabhum reserve forest and the Namsai reserve forest areas in Namsai district.

The NGT issued the interim order based on a complaint filed by James Teli Camder and Tongam Jomoh against the MoEF&CC and others, alleging that construction activities are taking place within the reserved forest areas.

The court has listed the case on 19 April.

“List on 19.04.2023, till then there shall be a stay on all construction activities within the Namsai forest areas in question,” the court order read.

The respondents have been asked to file their counter-affidavits within four weeks.

The complainants have alleged that “19.5 hectares of forest land have been encroached in Tengapani area for the construction of the Golden Pagoda and a meditation centre, while 2.5 hectares of forest land of Namsai reserved forest have been encroached on for the construction of the mini-secretariat building in Namsai.”

They further alleged that five hectares of forest land of Manabhum reserve forest in Lathou circle have been encroached on for the construction of a statue of the Buddha.