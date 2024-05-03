Strong winds disrupt power supply in Tawang

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 3 May: Strong winds have disrupted electricity supply in Tawang district for the last three days.

Reports of strong winds and thunderstorms disrupting power supply in most parts of the Mon region, including Lumla, Dirang and Bomdila, have also come in.

In West Kameng district, strong winds started to blow since Thursday morning. Consequently, the power department took precautionary measures, cutting off power supply to Bomdila and Dirang since 7 am. Power supply was restored in the evening.

Storm causing damages to three spans of 11 KV lines between Dibbin and Mathow, and 2 DPs have been reported from Bichum district.

The department informed that, owing to strong winds, several trees fell on supply lines in Tawang district. Workers have been deployed; however, power supply couldn’t be restored in many places in the district.