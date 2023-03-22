DC orders dismantling of non-functional mobile tower

CHANGLANG, 21 Mar: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh recently issued an order, directing the Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited and the landowners concerned to “immediately dismantle/demolish the Aircel mobile tower located in Old Changlang village, under the supervision of the BSNL, the department concerned and the general administration, within 14 days.”

The order, which was issued on 14 March, was based on a complaint lodged by the villagers of Old Changlang on 12 October, 2020, seeking dismantling of the non-functional mobile tower, saying that the tower has been left unattended by Airtel since its installation in 2007.

The DC had issued a reminder to the mobile tower company, Chennai Network Infrastructure Ltd, to take immediate rectification measures in the matter. However, the firm has neither replied nor taken any action till date.

“It is clear that the existence of above tower in that location has become a public nuisance to the residents of nearby villages/general public who are either using the passage of living in the surrounding and it is a fit case for proceeding u/s 133 CrPC to prevent danger arising to the public in the event of any natural or manmade calamities. It is directed that all necessary precautionary measures shall be undertaken to safeguard public life and property while dismantling the tower and all dismantled structures to be kept in safe custody till further order,” the DC’s order said.

“The respondents to show cause within 7 days from the date of issue of this order, citing why the elements of this order shall not be made absolute, failing which it will be deemed as absolute. Non-compliance of above order will entail legal action under Section 188 of IPC,” the order further read.