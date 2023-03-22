Prog on GPDP, VPRP convergence

DAPORIJO, 21 Mar: A five-day ‘Convergent planning process for gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and village poverty reduction plan (VPRP)’ programme, being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), got underway here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

During the programme, sponsored by the union panchayati raj ministry and inaugurated by ZPC Nyato Marde, hands-on training is being imparted to block mission managers, cluster coordinators, community resource persons, ZPMs, and other stakeholders on household survey, participatory rural appraisal, and VPRP survey.

Through such programmes, the district mission management unit aims to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the overall standard of living of the people in the district. Convergence of the GPDP with the VPRP is expected to contribute significantly to achieving these goals.

The programme is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the officials and officers to plan and implement development activities at the gram panchayat level, in compliance with the ‘localisation of sustainable development goals’ initiative. It is being conducted by SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki and a team from the Upper Subansiri district mission management unit, with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The district administration and the district panchayat development officer are also supporting the training programme. (DIPRO)