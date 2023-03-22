Mukroh part of Meghalaya: Sangma tells assembly

SHILLONG, 21 Mar: Dismissing his Assam counterpart’s claim, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted in the assembly that Mukroh village on the disputed interstate border, where a violent clash claimed six lives last year, is a part of the hill state.

He said that residents of Mukroh are beneficiaries of various schemes of his government.??Sangma’s statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

“I have clearly stated that Mukroh is very much a part of Meghalaya. Facts and figures indicate that. Other statements may have been made but our stand is clear,” Sangma told the assembly.

“Census code states that Mukroh is under the West Jaintia Hills district. Voting during the recent Meghalaya assembly polls took place in Mukroh as well. The village has 1,500 voters, two polling stations and is a part of Mokaiaw constituency,” he said, replying to a supplementary question raised by Voice of the People’s Party MLA Adelbert Nongrum.

He said Mukroh has a village employment council with over 500 beneficiaries of the MGNREGA.

“The village has two fair price shops with over 2.200 beneficiaries and a school and health centre have been built by the Meghalaya government,” the CM said.

According to Sangma, other central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) or PMAYG, Jal Jeevan and Swacch Bharat Mission (SVM) have also been implemented in the village.

Six people – five from Mukroh and a forest guard from Assam – were killed in a clash that broke out along the disputed border on 22 November last year after a truck laden with “illegally felled timber” was allegedly intercepted by the forest personnel from the neighbouring state.

On the clash, he said that lack of communication and coordination between officials of the two states sometimes leads to tension and sporadic violence.

“We have realised that communication and coordination with our counterparts are very important to avoid building up of tension,” he said, adding that SOPs have been approved to address the gaps.

Sangma said that a probe by an inquiry commission is underway into the 22 November violence.

The conflict area falls in a disputed border location near Kheroni forest range, with both the states claiming the incident took place in their respective territories. (PTI)