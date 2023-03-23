DC seeks people’s cooperation to stop child abuse

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu has sought cooperation of people in stopping child abuse while attending a day-long orientation-cum-sensitization training on JJ Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012 and adoption regulation under Mission Vatsalya (CPS) organized by East Siang district child protection unit, on Wednesday.

DC-cum-DCPU chairperson Tayi Taggu, speaking on the occasion, appealed to the stakeholders, public leaders and officers to take-up the cases of child abuse seriously.

“In most cases, child abusers are not taken into consideration due to the loopholes in system,” he said and added that victims are either compromised or culprits are released due to the shortage of evidence.

SP Sumit Kumar Jha spoke on the need of proper implementation of Child Protection Act at ground level.

“Protection of child and to secure their future must be statutory responsibility of people,” the SP said and urged one and all to sensitize themselves first about the need of protection of child.

ICDS DD-cum-DCPO M Gao presented an overview of the program.

Resource persons including Knagkiling Doso, Sunny Tayeng and Denzing Sonuwal explained in detail about various child related Acts including Arunachal Juvenile Justice Rules 2020 and Juvenile Justice Model amendment rules, 2022; Amendment Act, 2019, POCSO Rules 2020 and Adoption regulation under mission Vatsalya etc. (DIPRO)