Over 30 projects being implemented under smart city mission: Mizoram DyCM

Aizawl, Mar 22 (PTI) Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia said over 30 projects are being executed under the Smart City Mission in the state.

Tawnluia, who holds the Public Health Engineer and Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) portfolios, laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose ground at Aizawl’s Zarkaw area on Tuesday.

Many smart City Mission projects have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite such hurdles, over 30 projects are being implemented under the smart city mission and three of them have been completed,” Tawnluia said.

Ten more projects, including Laldenga Cultural Centre are in the pipeline, he said.

According to the deputy chief minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would lay the foundation stone for the proposed cultural centre.

He said that Laldenga Cultural Centre would be constructed at Assam Rifles ground area in Aizawl.

During at meeting with chief minister Zoramthanga in Delhi on Tuesday, Shah told the CM that he will inaugurate Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl and lay the foundation stone of Laldenga Cultural Centre on April 1.

Laldenga was the founder of Mizo National Front (MNF) and the first chief minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.