Water conservation need of the hour: Manipur CM

Imphal, Mar 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday called for conservation of water to address the water scarcity problem of the state.

The northeastern state has been reeling under acute water shortage with multiple rivers drying up due to lack of rain.

Speaking at a state-level awareness campaign on World Water Day 2023, the chief minister said “the government is working hard to provide water for the people to mitigate the water scarcity problem in the state.

“We have already started delivering water through a special pipeline from Chingkhei Ching water supply reservoir”, Singh said.

The government is also prepared to lift water from Loktak Lake, the chief minister said.

Appealing to people to harvest rainwater and learn ways to save water, Singh said “the scale of deforestation for poppy plantation is immense.

“The protection of reserved and protected forests is not for me but for the welfare of the people and for the future generation”.

Afforestation in both hill and valley areas is a necessity, the chief minister added.

World Water Day is observed on March 22 to create awareness about the importance and conservation of water.