DDSE inspects schools’ infrastructure

PISTANA, 24 Mar: Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin on Friday inspected various ongoing school infrastructure development works in Pistana and Deed circles in Lower Subansiri district.

Chobin, accompanied by ISSE district project coordinator Nangram Kayum and civil work coordinator Taba Yamu, inspected the quality of the works in both circles and sought public opinion on the same.

The visiting team advised the teachers and the public to keep a vigil on the construction works to ensure quality.

The DDSE suggested to the school management committees to place their requirements before the new academic session starts.

GSS Pistana Headmaster NT Anand and senior citizen Nich Taro apprised the inspection team of the shortage of school infrastructure and the need for constructing a boundary wall around the GSS to stop encroachment on the school land.