Awareness prog on RTI Act held

KHONSA, 24 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, in collaboration with the Tirap district administration and the RTI cell of the AAPSU, conducted an awareness programme on the RTI Act for students, youths and RTI activists of the district, here on Friday.

State Information Commissioner Sonam Yudron, who presided over the programme, informed that “the commission has been working since 2005 with the objective of promoting transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.”

“The departmental officers should be able to furnish any information as sought by the information seekers within five days of receipt of application,” Yudron said.

She said that “the PIOs and the APIOs should know their powers and functions prescribed under the Act,” and added that “the PIOs have quasi-judicial power and can summon an appellant if necessary.”

Yudron also cautioned the RTI activists against misusing the Act.

Among others, representatives of the AAPSU, NGOs NMF and NWA and line departments, besides members of the Tirap NHRJC unit attended the programme. (DIPRO)