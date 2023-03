ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Eighteen units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Lappa Youth Association at the RK Mission Hospital here on 26 March.

Around 70 volunteers of the association turned up for the camp.

The blood donors were provided with certificates of appreciation by the hospital management.

The association’s general secretary, Tei Taba, thanked the donors and urged them to “participate in such social work in the days to come also.”