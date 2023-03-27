Dist-level tourneys for HDMT held

TAWANG, 26 Mar: The final district-level football and volleyball selection tournaments for the 6th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) for U-16 age group boys and girls were conducted by the district sports authority at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium here from 25-26 March.

Addressing the valedictory function on Sunday, Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo said that “one can be a celebrity by being best in any field of sports, music, etc, but only thing is that there should be hard work, discipline and dedication.”

He encouraged the young players to “participate in archery and take it in professional way. Youngsters should think about it seriously,” he added.

Taking into consideration the tough climatic condition and availability of infrastructure in Tawang, he suggested that interested players focus on volleyball, table tennis, high jump, basketball, etc, and cited the examples of Hima Das, who practiced running in paddy fields and became world champion, and Mary Kom, the female boxing champion whois presently a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

District Sports Officer Tenzin Jambey informed that, “Like every year, this time also the tournaments were conducted at block and constituency levels for the 6th edition of the HDMT.”

The final football match was played between Jang (Mogto constituency) and Lango Brothers (Tawang constituency). The Tawang team defeated the Jang team via penalty shootout, scoring six goals against Jang’s five.

In the girls’ category, Spartan (Tawang constituency) could not score any goal against the Lungla team, which scored nine goals.

In volleyball, the boys and girls from Lungla won the title of champions against Town Boys (Tawang) and Team Spartan (Tawang).

Tashi Yangton of Team Lungla girls and Sangey Dorjee of Team Lungla boys were declared the best footballers, while Phuntso Lhamu and Pem Dorjee were adjudged the best girl and boy volleyball player, respectively. (DIPRO)