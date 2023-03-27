Workshop on natural farming concludes

PASIGHAT, 26 Mar: The three-day on-campus regional workshop on ‘Natural farming -theory to practice: Learning from practitioners’, organised by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district, concluded on Sunday.

The workshop, which was attended by 200 participants, including farmers from East Siang, West Siang, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley districts, and from Jorhat and Karbi Anglong in Assam, was conducted in the hybrid mode by natural farming practitioners from different parts of the country as resource persons.

It was sponsored by the ICAR under its experiential learning programme on cow-based natural farming.

The valedictory programme was attended by, among others, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, College of Agriculture Dean Dr AK Tripathi, DHO Oter Gao, DAO Opang Moyong, and Dr Ajaykumara KM. (DIPRO)