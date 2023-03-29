EPFO to continue investing in Adani undertakings

NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will continue to invest in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

The decision comes even as the conglomerate’s stocks suffered after a damaging short-seller report.

It may be noted that the EPFO invests 15 percent of its corpus in exchange-traded funds.

As of March 2022, it had invested Rs 1.57 lakh crore in ETF, apart from putting another Rs 8,000 crore in FY-23.

According to media reports, the EPFO manages savings of 27.73 crore Indians and the subscribers will now have no say in the issue because the two said stocks are part of the Sensex and the Nifty that are tracked by EPFO-managed funds. (PTI)