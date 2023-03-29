Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar extended

NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar by three months to 30 June to provide some more time to taxpayers, an official statement said.

The earlier deadline was ending on 31 March.

Persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions, it added.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1 July, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, on payment of a prescribed fee.

“Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Income Tax Act, with effect from 1 April. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30 June 30, 2023,” it said.

From 1 July, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative.

More than 51 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar till date. (PTI)