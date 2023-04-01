District-level HDMT tournaments begin

MANMOW, 31 Mar: The district-level boys and girls (u-16) football and volleyball tournaments for Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) were kicked off here in Namsai on 31 March.

Namsai deputy commissioner CR Khampa and DDSE Koing Samon Umbon attended the opening ceremony.

Both the DC and DDSE advised the teams to maintain discipline during the tournament and play the game with true sportsman spirit. They also advised them to give importance to their studies for a bright future.

Later, the DC declared the tournament open.

District sports officer Roy Mihu briefed the players about martyr Hangpan Dada.

He also informed that the constituency-level tournament of the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy was conducted at their respective constituencies from 22 to 28 March.

The tournament is being organized by the sports and youth affairs department in collaboration with the district administration and District Olympic Association. (DIPR)